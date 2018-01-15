BRAND NEW: Sisley is launching a new brand — this time, for hair.

“It’s a rather emotional moment for us to introduce a new brand,” said Philippe d’Ornano, president of Sisley, during a party held in Paris on Monday evening. “The last brand we launched was by my mother and father — Sisley.” That was in 1976.

Cut to today, and the luxury beauty company will shortly roll out Hair Rituel by Sisley, whose product collection includes a revitalizing volumizing shampoo, a revitalizing smoothing shampoo, a restructuring conditioner, a regenerating hair mask and a hair-care oil.

“We are really treatment specialists,” said Isabelle d’Ornano, Philippe’s mother, after the screening of a brief film to present the brand. Hair care, after all, is considered the new skin care today.