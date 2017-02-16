BEAUTY BOARD: François Arpels has joined the board of skin-care customization specialist Skin Inc. Arpels, a managing partner at IndEU Capital, a private equity firm focused on emerging luxury players in India, takes on the role at the Singapore-based brand as mergers and acquisitions activity in the beauty sector is bustling. The pace of transactions isn’t expected to slow down this year after a 2016 in which the likes of Too Faced, Becca Cosmetics, By Kilian, OGX, Laura Mercier and It Cosmetics traded hands.

Prior to setting up IndEU Capital, Arpels was managing director of luxury at the investment bank Bryan Garnier & Co. He started his career a quarter century ago at Van Cleef & Arpels, the fine jewelry firm that bears his family’s name. In 1997, he worked with Morgan Stanley to structure a buyout of Van Cleef. On Skin Inc’s board, Arpels’ colleagues include Shekhar Mitra, a veteran of Procter & Gamble who now is president and consulting partner at YourEncore and InnoPreneur LLC, Tan Yen Yen, regional vice president and managing director for Asia-Pacific at SAS Institute, and Skin Inc chief operating officer Lim Teck Wee.

Skin Inc’s assortment features portable facial devices and 10 serums that can be blended in what the brand calls My Daily Dose bottles to generate 120 combinations. It also uses an online diagnostic tool dubbed My Skin Identity to produce serums tailored for customers’ skin. Skin Inc launched in 2007 and, seven years later, entered U.S. doors of Sephora, where it currently sells 34 stockkeeping units. The brand’s products are available at six freestanding concept stores and 350 points of distribution across 100 cities worldwide.