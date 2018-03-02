NOT SO SLOW: The Negronis were plentiful on Thursday night as Slowear, the Italian men’s wear company, hosted a party to launch its latest London store on King’s Road. The new store is filled with vintage midcentury furniture including a large brass Fifties chandelier, a chic glass table repurposed as a display counter and two blue armchairs that ooze unpretentious sophistication. The 970-square-foot store is located at 15 King’s Road in Chelsea, near Duke of York Square and Sloane Square.

“It took a long time to find this location,” said Roberto Compagno, chief executive officer of the brand. “When we open stores we try and have a connection, a relationship with the people [who] live in the area. We try to be local.” The Venetian brand is a second-generation family-run business, something Compagno said allows it time to expand organically, in a way that feels natural. Slowear produces all of its pieces in Europe using Italian fabrics. The King’s Road unit is the third Slowear store in London, with other locations in Marylebone and Mayfair, and the 39th worldwide. Other stockists include Selfridges, Harrods and Matchesfashion.com