SMITH SKIS SMART: Snowboarders and skiers bound for Ski amadé resorts can measure their speed and check the latest slope conditions thanks to new smart ski goggles from Smith Optics.

With the help of Evolaris, an app has been developed to help winter enthusiasts navigate the 760 trails at what is Austria’s largest skiing resource. Ski amadé has five ski resorts stretching across 25 villages which visitors traverse with the help of 270 lifts. By activating the smart ski goggles, athletes will see live data in the lower right-hand corner of their goggles that can direct them to their preferred mountain lodges, lifts, fun parks or restaurants. They can also keep an eye on speed, trail conditions and weather forecasts.

Visitors can rent the Smith I/O Recon at all 25 Intersport shops in Ski amadé for 19 euros a day. The goggles also indicate the distance and directions to destinations at the various resorts. There are plans to allow visitors to test the technologically advanced eyewear at demo events in the months ahead.

The mini-computer with the integrated WLAN connection and Recon-developed GPS can be integrated into various makes of ski goggles. The data from the “Ski amadé Guide” app is displayed on the goggles via the USB connection. Users rely on a small control device worn on their wrists to indicate the direction and distance to the next mountain lodge or the next lift. They can also use it in an offline mode. Then as soon as the goggles have access again to the WLAN, the current weather data as well as lift and piste statuses are also shown.