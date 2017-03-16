The Disney princesses: they’re big business. Before Emma Watson brought Disney’s literary princess Belle to life on screen, Lily James slipped into a blue frothy gown to portray Cinderella on the big screen in 2015. And while the live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast” has maintained a steady stream of promotion and hype leading up to its release — design collaborations with Christopher Kane, Uniqlo, Juicy Couture and HSN; an Instagram account documenting Watson’s promotional tour style — Belle has yet to beat out Cinderella on the social shopping platform Polyvore, on which users can create and shop style collages. Based on Polyvore searches from Jan 1, 2015 to March 14, 2017, Cinderella is the most-searched princess on the platform, followed by Belle. Of course, that may change, since “Beauty and the Beast” isn’t released until later this month. (The third most popular princess? Ariel — a live-action version from Disney is in the works, and another live adaptation of the fairy tale will be released later this year.) Searches for Emma Watson on Polyvore have increased by 28 percent over the past four weeks.

While Belle is known for her yellow gown and blue pinafore, Watson has been making a fashion statement herself over the course of her promotional tour. The actress recently wore a Givenchy dress for the film’s New York premiere, and an Oscar de la Renta strapless jumpsuit for the L.A. premiere.

Was an honour sharing the red carpet with the original Belle, Paige O'Hara, at @beautyandthebeast's LA premiere last week ♥️🌹 A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

