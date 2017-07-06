SWEET TOOTH: Solange Azagury-Partridge might no longer have a store presence in Paris, having shuttered her Hôtel Costes boutique around a month ago, but the jewelry designer for the fall is set to unleash her signature rainbow palette on the city’s most famous macaron-maker, Ladurée. A box of eight macarons will hit Ladurée stores in France on Aug. 30, with an official launch due to take place on Sept. 5 in Harrods in London, where Azagury-Partridge is based, before rolling out internationally.

Housed in a rainbow-shaped box, the assortment will include the chocolate-orange flavored Solangette macaron specially developed with Ladurée’s head pastry chef Claire Heitzler.

Other brands and designers to have collaborated with Ladurée include Christian Louboutin, Lanvin, Tsumori Chisato and Marie-Hélène de Taillac.