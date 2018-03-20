SOLANGE GETS PARSONS NOD: Solange Knowles will be honored at the 70th annual Parsons Benefit on May 21 at Pier Sixty in New York. She will join previously disclosed honorees Marco Bizzarri, president and chief executive officer of Gucci, and Jose Neves, founder and ceo of Farfetch.

A Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and visual artist, the 31-year-old Solange has used her platform to advocate for representation and justice while providing constructive and empowering political messages. Her career includes the album “A Seat at the Table,” performing for President Obama at the White House, and performance art shows at the Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Tex., as well as an art installation at London’s Tate Modern museum.

Joel Towers, executive dean of Parsons School Design, said he was pleased to honor Solange “for her notable contributions to the music and fashion industries, and Gucci and Farfetch for their deep commitment to fostering innovative and inclusive design.”

This year’s gala benefit chair is Julie Gilhart, along with co-chair Susan Rockefeller and will feature a show highlighting the work of select graduating Parsons BFA Fashion Design students, as well as performances by students from the College of Performing Arts.