Swimwear brand Solid & Striped is releasing a collaboration and accompanying campaign that’ll give Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue a run for their money. Solid & Striped enlisted 13 major models — Lily Aldridge, Hailey Clauson, Jourdan Dunn, Hannah Ferguson, Isabeli Fontana, Toni Garrn, Jessica Hart, Elsa Hosk, Eniko Mihalik, Carolyn Murphy, Barbara Palvin, Natasha Poly and Josephine Skriver — to design a suit for the collection. And model it, of course. Each model designed one silhouette in three colorsways. All 13 women appear in the campaign, which is being parlayed into a printed calendar, shot in Harbor Island in the Bahamas by Bjorn Iooss and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

After two collaborations with Poppy Delevingne and one with Staud, Solid & Striped founder Isaac Ross wanted to work on something group-oriented and liked the idea of assembling a swim team of sorts. “I wanted to work with women who had a perspective on bathing suits and had spent parts of their career modeling bathing suits and sort of reimagine the model/brand dynamic,” said Ross. “Usually we pay someone to model our bathing suits but I thought it would be interesting to have some of these women to create the perfect bathing suit for them.”

The styles range from a sporty high-necked one-piece by Eniko Mihalik to a strapless maillot with cut-out sides by Carolyn Murphy to a wrap string bikini by Josephine Skriver. One-pieces are $168 and bikinis are $176 ($88 top/$88 bottom). The collection launches Feb. 6. The calendar will be available at solidandstriped.com for $98.