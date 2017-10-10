GOING SOLO: Parisian footwear brand Solovière has teamed with a handful of clothing labels that founder Alexia Aubert said “share our vibe.”

The brand, which is known for its minimalist, no-logo unisex designs uniting solid colors and clean lines, is offering the apparel on a new section of its e-shop. Items featured include shirts by FYU in Japanese wool, merino wool socks by TWC and crewneck indigo T-shirts by Post Imperial that are hand-dyed in Nigeria and constructed in the U.S.

The idea, she said, was to create looks around the shoes, using color-grouped themes, with the male shopper in mind — though the designs are mostly unisex in spirit. Objects like pottery will also be stocked, with additional clothing brands to be added.

Launched in 2014, Solovière’s signatures include the Matthieu sneaker made from a single piece of draped leather. Stockists total around 50 and include Colette, Le Bon Marché and Tsum.

Asia is the brand’s leading market, notably Tokyo, Kyoto, Hong Kong and Korea, with Aubert set to embark on a trunk-show tour of key retailers in the area in November. With Colette due to shutter at the end of the year, the designer is planning to operate a pop-up shop in Paris’ Marais district for six months, starting in January.