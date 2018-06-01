Internet-native shoe brand Soludos has opened its first physical store.

The pop-up — located in New York’s SoHo shopping district at 25 Prince Street — will remain open through October.

With an espadrille-heavy offering, Soludos is primarily regarded as a summer shoe brand — hence the label’s decision to leverage the season to test its first retail concept. The brand was founded in 2010.

In the coming months, it will host events at the boutique as well as various digital activations throughout New York.

Soludos founder and chief executive officer Nick Brown said of the endeavor: “As a digital brand, we wanted to extend Soludos into a tactile experience where our customers can experience the product first-hand. We were patient with our growth, and feel this is the perfect time to move forward with a brick-and-mortar experience. The Summer Shoppe opened its doors in time for shoppers to buy for the summer season and are thrilled to give our customers a chance to see the design details and fabrics in real life.”