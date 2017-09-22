GOING FOR THE GOLD: Pink is omnipresent during October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but September is all about gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Even though most people give their shoelaces pretty much zero thought, a new charitable initiative is trying to change that. Solving Kids’ Cancer “Lace Up for Kids” initiative runs through the end of this month, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. That occasion is symbolized by the color gold. Thousands of children, young adults and their parents have been swapping out their shoelaces for gold ones and sharing their new look across social media with the hashtags #LaceUpforKids and #CareWearShare #GoGold.

To date, 8,000 pairs of laces have been distributed in Washington, Illinois, Tennessee, West Virginia and, the New York tristate area as well as the U.K. and New Zealand. Additional pairs can be requested through SKC’s site. Instead of taking the celebrity influencer route, supporters are counting on children to spread the word like dialed-in fitness trainer David Kirsch’s twins Emilia and Francesca and “Sunset Park” actress Lily Chee who has racked up more than 19,000 likes on Instagram.

SKC’s cofounder Catherine London, said, “When thinking about how to bring recognition to Childhood Cancer Awareness, I thought about how the one in every 43 kids being diagnosed daily have siblings, friends and schoolmates who are also being affected. The gold shoelaces are Solving Kids’ Cancer’s attempt at letting kids from all walks of life show, in a way that’s approachable, their allegiance for those children who are fighting against cancer every single day of their lives.”