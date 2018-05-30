“At the end of the day I thought it would be inspiring to other kids who want to start brands and show them that they can do it, too,” said @joefreshgoods and Don’t Be Mad founder Joseph Robinson of his newest collaboration with @mcdonalds. To build buzz around the launch of Mix by Sprite Tropic Berry, a new soft drink, the company tapped Robinson to design a capsule collection of racing-inspired merch. Available on May 25, you can shop the pieces at McDonalds locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. #wwdfashion