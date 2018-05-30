The calendar changes keep coming. The latest addition to the July Paris couture schedule makes more sense than some of the other moves in recent years. As Sonia Rykiel celebrates its 50th year, the brand has been invited by National Fédération de la Couture et de la Mode to present a collection named “ L’Atelier” during next July couture week. The special collection will highlight the work of Julie de Libran, Sonia Rykiel’s current artistic director, as well as the house history of savoir-faire and strong women. The special presentation will take place at the École des Beaux-Arts, Paris on July 1 at 11 a.m.