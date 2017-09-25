EASTWARD BOUND: Sophia Amoruso’s Girlboss Media is expected to expand its daylong Girlboss Rally conference to the East Coast with a Brooklyn iteration now on the books for Nov. 11.

The event is one part centered around women’s empowerment and another part inspiration and advice for entrepreneurs and creatives. The New York speaker roster so far includes Girlboss Media founder Sopha Amoruso, GE vice chair Beth Comstock, Revlon chief creative officer Linda Wells, Teen Vogue editor in chief Elaine Welteroth and Bumble founder and chief executive Whitney Wolfe.

The inaugural Girlboss Rally debuted in downtown Los Angeles in the spring, drawing some 500 people for keynotes, panels and fireside chats from a range of company founders and chief executives from the worlds of fashion, retail, finance and media.

General admission for New York is $450 with a VIP ticket priced at $700. The latter includes reserved front-row seating and access to a special lounge area. Both prices reflect $100 increases from the Los Angeles conference.

Girlboss Media is the brainchild of Amoruso, who nabbed $1.2 million in seed funding earlier this year. The funding came with the announcement the company hired a number of executives, including Goop chief revenue officer Alison Wyatt to be president and chief revenue officer, along with former Refinery 29 senior vice president of innovation and content strategy Neha Gandhi to be chief operating officer and editor in chief.

Amoruso, the founder and former chief executive of e-tailer Nasty Gal, told WWD at the time of the Los Angeles conference she aimed to use Girlboss Media as a vehicle to redefine success.

“Sure, I’ve been on the covers of these magazines…but it’s not really what success is and so I think to reframe the concept of success together…it’s a really important thing and that’s what we’re focusing on,” Amoruso said.

The budding media company also consists of a Girlboss web site with content on work, money, wellness, beauty and features on individuals. There’s also Amoruso’s podcast, called Girlboss Radio.

Amoruso also authored a third title due out Oct. 24, called “The Girlboss Workbook,” which is described as an “interactive journal.”

