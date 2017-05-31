HAPPY FEET: British accessories designer Sophia Webster is working with Puma on a footwear collaboration that will drop in stores globally this September.

The collection will draw inspiration from dance, a longtime hobby of Webster’s, who often fits classes with choreographer Joelle D’Fontaine into her daily schedule.

“Second only to my love of design is my love of dance and the opportunity to collaborate with Puma enabled me to bring these two passions together,” said the designer. She recently flew D’Fontaine to New York to host a dance class at her pop-up showroom on Wooster Street. Friends of the brand and customers — who could gain access to the class by participating in a social media competition — attended and danced with Webster to Britney Spears’ hit “I’m a Slave for You.”

The designer said she was drawn to the partnership because it offered her the opportunity to experiment with a new range of fabrics and techniques. “It’s been an exciting process tapping into the expertise of Puma’s sportswear technicians and its specialist performance fabrics, allowing me to bring my design aesthetic to the active Millennial world.”

The range will exclusively launch on Webster’s e-commerce store on Sept. 5. It will be distributed globally across Puma stores as of Sept. 9. Puma and Webster declined to offer up details about the shoes.

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director for brand and marketing, said the brand was drawn to Webster’s playful aesthetic and to the idea of refreshing signature brand styles.

“Puma has had a long history of partnering with world-renowned creatives to bring new life and depth to its Sportstyle product offerings. This collection definitely continues in that tradition and puts a playful spin on our iconic products,” said Petrick.