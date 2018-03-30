Sophie Quy, senior buyer of fine jewelry and watches at Net-a-porter, has left the company for U.K.-based Threads Styling, WWD has learned.

Net-a-porter has been ambitiously growing its stake in the hard luxury market since launching the category in 2012 having recently introduced a curated fine jewelry and watch hub. Quy was responsible for bringing on brands such as Chanel, Pomellato, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Boucheron and Chopard, which had never previously worked with a pure online partner, as well as newer brands such as Anita Ko, Suzanne Kalan and Repossi.

Quy joins Thread Styling, a London-based fashion concierge firm that uses social and chat-based media, as the head of fine jewelry and watches, a global role, and is tasked with growing the hard luxury business by working with brands to partner with the social commerce site. In this role, she will also work alongside Threads’ personal shoppers and creative teams.

Threads Styling is focusing on expanding its team and services to new markets such as Asia and the U.S. and has recently taken investment from Horizon Ventures. Customers with a mobile phone can reach out to a Threads personal shopper via WhatsApp or Instagram Stories and order a product they saw on social media; Thread then sources it and sends it directly anywhere in the world.

Quy’s last day at Net-a-porter was March 29.