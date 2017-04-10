ROCK STARS: Set to represent one of the jewelry world’s most high-profile splits, the most valuable pair of diamond earrings ever to appear at auction is due to go under the hammer as separate lots at Sotheby’s upcoming spring sale, “Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels,” according to a statement from the house.

Dangling from the earrings are the pear-shaped, type IIb “Apollo Blue,” billed as the largest internally flawless, fancy vivid blue diamond ever to be offered at auction — weighing 14.54 carats — and the ultrarare type IIa “Artemis Pink,” weighing 16 carats, described as the most chemically pure diamond type in existence, boasting exceptional optical transparency.

The estimates for the lots, which will be auctioned off on May 16 at the Mandarin Oriental in Geneva, Switzerland, stand at $38 to $50 million and $12.5 to $18 million, respectively.

Sotheby’s Hong Kong earlier this month set a new world auction record for any diamond or jewel when the Pink Star, a 59.6-carat oval mixed-cut pink diamond — billed as the largest internally flawless fancy vivid pink diamond that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded — fetched a whopping $71.2 million. Acquired by Hong Kong jeweler Chow Tai Fook, the rock has since been renamed the CTF Pink Star.

