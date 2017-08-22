ART FOR AUCTION: London’s Sotheby’s will mount an exhibition and auction of works from Mario Testino’s personal art collection in September.

“I always wanted to collect things that weren’t like me,” Testino said. “I’ve always been excited by everything that makes me look at something differently.”

The Peruvian photographer has curated a showcase of more than 300 works from his own private collection. This includes paintings, photographs, works on paper and sculptures. The starting estimates of the lots up for live auction range from 10,000 pounds for “System of Display, D” by Adam Pendleton, to 800,000 pounds for Tauba Auerbach’s “Untitled.” Also to be auctioned are works by the likes of Wolfgang Tillmans, Gilbert & George and Anselm Kiefer.

“Personal and historical memory are common conceptual motifs in the works here,” said Brandei Estes, Sotheby’s head of photographs in London. “Inviting us to challenge our common preconceptions of what we understand to be true and real. The best art affords us a journey and exploration into new ways of thinking and understanding the world around us.”

The exhibition, titled “Shake It Up,” will run from Sept. 8 to 13 following a showcase in Los Angeles last week. Sotheby’s will later auction a selection of those works and will offer the proceeds as a donation to the Museo MATE in Peru, a nonprofit established in 2012 in order to promote and support local and global culture.

“Assembled with a uniquely discerning eye, the collection should be admired first and foremost for the extraordinary quality of its constituent works, yet it is the overwhelming sense of personality that gives it such a distinct character,” said Oliver Barker, senior director and chairman of Sotheby’s Europe Business Development. “Testino has cherry picked artists from around the world to reflect both his extraordinary colorful creative and physical journey through life.”

The artworks shown will go under the hammer live on Sept. 13 and 14, while a range of 88 photographs that have inspired Testino will be available for purchase on the Sotheby’s web site from Sept. 1 to 15.