Michele Della Valle's "Fragole" bracelet is one of the lots up for sale.

GEMS IN GENEVA: Sotheby’s Geneva will begin holding regular jewelry auctions from June this year. The auction house will debut the new “Fine Jewels” sales on June 1 with a selection of 82 creations by Geneva-based Italian designer Michele Della Valle, known for his colorful works featuring flora and fauna.

The sales, to be held at Sotheby’s new Geneva premises, will complement the house’s bi-annual “Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels” high jewelry auctions, offering collectors the chance to acquire fine jewelry pieces at a broader range of price points, Sotheby’s said.

Key pieces from the first sale have guide prices ranging from $3,000 to $50,000.

