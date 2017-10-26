COLLECTING FANTASIES: Caroline Issa has channeled her fantasies in the artworks she has curated for the upcoming Sotheby’s “Contemporary Curated” sale in London.

The fashion director and chief executive officer of Tank magazine is joining the likes of Erdem Moralioglu, Anya Hindmarch and Michael Clark, who have all participated as guest curators in the ongoing initiative by Sotheby’s.

Issa said the collaboration with Sotheby’s “has been a mixture of education and rediscovery, finding things that catch one’s eye, seeking out unusual or rare finds, and looking up the artists or historical pieces that were new to me,” said Issa, who has always dabbled in art.

Tank magazine has had art as one of its key subjects, while her aunt Rose Issa is known as one of the first curators of contemporary Iranian and Middle Eastern art.

“Art, just as much as fashion, often inspires an entire issue of the magazine, a photo shoot we conceive and can be a springboard for a brand campaign or a look. It can also confuse, madden and induce euphoria,” she said.

The pieces Issa chose for the auction are a mix of photography, watercolor paintings, sculpture and other mixed media pieces.

“Some of the works spoke to me because they used materials — say textiles — very well (like Nina Beier), some because the artists themselves inspire me,” added Issa.

Among the highlights are photographs by Nan Goldin, Barbara Kruger and Wolfgang Tillmans, a painting by Marlene Dumas dating back to 1994 and an acrylic and silkscreen print on canvas by Andy Warhol titled “Crab”.

“Warhol’s screen print techniques lent themselves to everything, from consumer products to portraits. This multiple crab image struck me as I noticed the crab motif appearing on several catwalks this season,” added Issa of the Warhol piece, one of the highest-valued items in the collection, estimated to sell for 50,000 pounds to 70,000 pounds.

The sale will take place on Nov. 21.