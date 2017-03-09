Considering themselves a safe place to disconnect and bring people together, SoulCycle has launched a new Army of Love campaign that will run through the month. The aim of the campaign is to spread acceptance, respect, community, collaboration and love.

SoulCycle has created unisex Army of Love tanks, retailing for $48, which are being sold in all 72 studios and online.

In addition, studios will hand out stickers with encouraging phrases like “Peace Warrior” and “I love you no matter who you love.”

The company is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the tanks to the organizations hosting charity rides at SoulCycle this month, which have included ALS Research, JDR, Hopeful Hearts and the ACLU.

Melanie Whelan, chief executive officer of SoulCycle, said, “SoulCycle is committed to being a powerful force for good in our communities. This is our focus: providing a sanctuary for those who seek it, daily. Army of Love is a movement about not just embracing each other’s differences — our varying experiences, ethnicities, beliefs and more — but celebrating them.”