BAGGING IT: In time for the summer season, SoulCycle has linked up with Poolside Collective to launch a trio of limited-edition weekend tote bags. Beginning Wednesday, the “Soul Vibes” straw tote, featuring long leather handles, will be available for purchase in the online shop as well as SoulCycle’s Hamptons locations. The two other totes, featuring the phrases, “Cute, But Sweaty, But Cute,” and “New York to the Hamptons,” will be sold exclusively at the Hamptons studios. The totes retail for $175 .

More From WWD:

Bulgari Unveils New Fragrance for Women

PVH’s Chirico Plans for Calvin Klein to Hit $2B in Europe

Neiman Marcus: A Belle at the Ball Still Waiting

Ulta Beauty Reports Sales, Earnings Jump

Sharon Stone, Owen Wilson Attend Marciano Art Foundation Opening