Bergdorf Goodman senior vice president of fashion and store presentation Linda Fargo, former Saks Fifth Avenue president Marigay McKee and artist Michele Oka Doner are expected to be among the speakers at Santiago Barberi Gonzalez’s memorial service in Manhattan.

The president and creative director for the Nancy Gonzalez luxury brand of exotic skin goods died March 24 at age 40. As previously reported, his memorial is to take place April 25 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Fargo and Barberi Gonzalez had maintained a close relationship. Barberi Gonzalez had long said that the Nancy Gonzalez brand did not need a New York stand-alone store because of the label’s fruitful relationship with Bergdorf Goodman. In December, Fargo further championed the brand by introducing the label’s first run of shoes in a prime location at Bergdorf’s shoe salon during the holiday shopping season.

It is understood that McKee, who departed Saks in April 2015, was consulting for the Nancy Gonzalez brand at the time of the fashion executive’s death.

Barberi Gonzalez was known as a supporter of the arts, and had collaborated with Oka Doner on numerous occasions. In 2006, the Nancy Gonzalez brand and Oka Doner teamed up on a limited-edition line of bags. In 2014, Oka Doner contributed to the design of a Nancy Gonzalez shop-in-shop at Harrods.