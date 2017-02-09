For the second season in a row, Google is getting friendlier with fashion week, but the focus this time is more on content and less on commerce.

This season, designers and brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and others have signed on to post fashion week content directly to Google Search during fashion shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris.

In a feature that was piloted during New York Fashion Week last season, designers will share information before, during and after the shows. Marc Jacobs, Carolina Herrera and Proenza Schouler have already started sharing content.

Google is scrapping any shoppable elements in the Search feature to focus on what it found to be the most useful tools. This go around, the search giant has added a partnership with Launchmetrics and GPS Radar to show runway photos in real-time. Additional fashion week content — which appears when users type “Fashion Week” or a related topic into Google Search — includes street style and party photos from photo agency BFA.

In September, Google unveiled the first iteration of this feature, for which it commissioned former Maxim editor Kate Lanphear to act as consultant. Lanphear also worked on the project this season.

The first season that Google introduced this product, it linked with RewardStyle to share influencer street style posts that are normally only seen within apps such as Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat.

This type of search feature, in which Google builds special search results tied to an event, has previously been used with the Olympics, Coachella, the Oscars and more.

Google also partnered with H&M Group’s Fashion Tech Lab, and its digital fashion house Ivyrevel, to create what it’s calling a “Data Dress.” The dress is a personalized dress based on a user’s “context signals,” using a special Android app that is being tested by style influencers during fashion week.

The app uses technology that monitors the user’s daily activity and lifestyle with their permission, including location, weather and more, for a week. The algorithm then creates a “digitally tailored” dress design that the user can purchase. The custom dresses will likely start at $99.