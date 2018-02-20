HOLD THE SPICE: Spice Girls groupies, look away now. The British press may have breathlessly reported that a Spice Girls reunion tour was imminent after the group reunited earlier this month at the home of Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, for a friendly catch-up.

Beckham said it’s premature to talk about touring and performing together again. “There is nothing tangible. It was great seeing the girls. Everybody got very excited, but there is no tour, there is no recording,” she said on the sidelines of her Victoria Victoria Beckham presentation during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.

“I think, for us, it’s about protecting the legacy, and asking how we continue the girl power message. How do we continue that, and pass it on to future generations? We’re just looking at how we pass that message, as opposed to us going on tour or recording or doing a TV show. It’s not about that. It’s about us looking the legacy and protecting it. And we all feel the same about that.”

The timing couldn’t be better what with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements in full swing, and the group certainly wouldn’t have any trouble telegraphing messages to their audience. British media outlets report on every squeak and sneeze the band members make. As reported earlier this week, Beckham was the top brand for social engagement scores during New York Fashion Week, where she shows her signature collection.

Clever Instagrammer that she is, Beckham nabbed the top spot — more than eight million engagements — by mixing posts about her label and her personal life. According to ListenFirst, a leading social analytics firm, a photo of Beckham with her daughter Harper at NYFW was the most engaging Instagram photo of the week with 955,000 responses.