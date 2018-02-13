Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is officially in the swim business.

The magazine on Tuesday launches its first swim and activewear collections, via a multiyear licensing deal with Raj Swim. The launch coincides with the release of the magazine’s annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, which features some of the pieces in print and online.

The deal between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Raj was announced in June, amid larger plans by SI’s parent to iterate on the magazine business via e-commerce for its titles.

Time Inc. senior vice president of strategy and business development Bruce Gersh called the move at the time of the licensing announcement “a natural evolution for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” and said the collection “falls in line with our strategy to unlock new consumer programs leveraging Time Inc. brands.”

That the publisher went to Raj made sense considering the company’s breadth within the industry with a stable of its own swim brands, such as Vyb and Athena, in addition to the licenses for Ella, Splendid and Reef among others.

Swim totals 61 styles with sizing from 2 to 20. Swimwear retails from $40 to $160. Meanwhile, the active collection is comprised of 24 pieces, including a reversible bomber, leggings, hoodies, bike shorts and jumpsuits. Activewear ranges from XS to XXL and is priced from $36 to $120.

The collections appear on a separate landing page through the Sports Illustrated website that redirects shoppers to a new web page through swim retailer Swimspot’s online store. The pieces will also be sold online through Pacific Sunwear, Boston Proper and Zappos.