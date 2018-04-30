Spring, the downtown creative hub that offers collaborative workspaces and a business club, prides itself on introducing members to new experiences. That includes everything from Danish star chef René Redzepi’s Noma pop-up restaurant and Caviar Kaspia’s temporary residency, to Tribeca Film Festival’s virtual arcade of VR and augmented-reality exhibits and experiences.
In that spirit of discovery, Spring on Friday said it has partnered with American Ballet Theatre to host a series of events with the goal of inspiring new audiences and cultivating the next generation of ballet enthusiasts and supporters.
Starting this month, Spring Place will lift the curtain on the ballet to reveal the spirit and practice of American Ballet Theatre to its members and the downtown community. Spring members will have access to the ballet company, which is working to preserve and extend its classical repertoire. American Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin McKenzie said dancers are eager to “demystify the art form at events for the Spring community of art enthusiasts.”
Programming starting in May will include a panel discussion about peak performance in artists and athletes featuring McKenzie, HBO Sports executive vice president Peter Nelson, and sports psychology consultant and former NFL director of education and player engagement Dr. Lauren Loberg. There will be a conversation with American Ballet Theatre principal dancer David Hallberg, who’ll discuss his life, career and recent autobiography, “A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back.”
Other events include an interactive American Ballet Theatre Leadership Lab with former ABT dancer John Michael Schert, who uses dance to train and inspire business professionals to integrate empathy and creativity into their work process. A cooking class with principal dancers Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside, and strength training class with soloists Thomas Forster and Roman Zhurbin, are also on the calendar.
Spring Studios’ campaign for the American Ballet Theatre broke in time for the company’s run at the Metropolitan Opera House, which began on April 30. Ads challenge perceptions of classical ballet, while supporting ABT’s mission to preserve and promote classical works. The company presents an eight-week spring season at the Metropolitan Opera House, and two-week fall season at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.