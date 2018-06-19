SPYDER CAN: The storied Spyder brand presented its lifestyle collection for the first time during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Founded in 1978 as a skiwear brand, Spyder has been sponsoring the United States Ski Team for almost 30 years, and comprises performance designs for sports ranging from cycling to baseball. The lifestyle collection is called “Off-Shore,” as it is inspired by nautical themes.

Spyder has tapped Fashion Institute of Technology alum Christopher Bevans, who was global design director of urban apparel at Nike from 2006 to 2012, before moving on as creative director to Billionaire Boys Club, founded by Pharrell Williams and Nigo. In 2015 he became creative director of DYNE and in 2017 he was among the finalists of the Woolmark Prize.

“This was a great business opportunity,” said Asher Lee, divisional manager of marketing at Spyder, of the expansion into the lifestyle category, who sees “a casual line in the future” for the brand. “We chose to come to Milan Fashion Week because the brands here are sophisticated in terms of fabrics and technology. Spyder blends technical performance innovation with design and we want to expand in Europe,” Lee revealed.

Spyder is owned by Global Brands Group, which last year acquired the operations of BCBG Max Azria Group LLC. GBG, a member of the Fung Group, manages licensing for several brands including Under Armour, Kenneth Cole and Juicy Couture.