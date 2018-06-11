STREET SMARTS: Traditional men’s wear retailers from Jermyn Street, St. James’s took to the sidewalks of London for their fourth open-air show in a see-now-buy-now format during London Fashion Week Men’s.

New to the fashion week fixture were brands Paul & Shark, Aspinal of London and Grenson. The three brands joined seasoned labels Harvie & Hudson, John Smedley, Lock & Co. and Aquascutum in flexing their sartorial muscles.

The Jermyn Street retailers favored mustard yellow and cornflower blue separates. Bright, colored socks added a pop to traditional looks.

There were also streetwear staples in the mix, in the form of a camouflage-print windbreaker, a fishnet vest top and laid-back pieces such as cable-knit jumpers, gray track pants and basic T-shirts.

The see-now-buy-now presentation also saw female models dressed in men’s wear. One model wore a dark green slim-fit suit while another showed off a more summer-y look: Navy blue tailored shorts and a relaxed red pullover.

Later in the week, Barbour International showed off streetwear looks, too, incorporating elements from the brand’s classic Bedale jacket and T-shirts with retro-style brand logos.

A bright blue filmy jacket had a single-patch pocket that was swiped from the Bedale jacket. The Bedale, which is traditionally done in waxed cotton, was also reborn in a lightweight tech fabric.

The palette was punchy, ranging from bright orange to burgundy to bright blue, and jackets were often worn with matching backpacks.

Models also wore T-shirts with striped retro-looking Barbour logos or images of motorcycles. They were layered under untucked plaid shirts and short jackets. Footwear was also on display for the first time and ranged from Barbour-logo sliders to nylon and suede sneakers to running shoes.