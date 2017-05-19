SINK OR SWIM: Over the years, many have spent a night drinking Bloody Marys in the King Cole Bar at The St. Regis New York without ever checking in. Now the hotel chain’s signature cocktail is being celebrated through a partnership with Vilebrequin.

The brand has developed swim trunks for men and boys imprinted with a red snapper pattern. The design hails to the cocktail’s nickname. In 1934, when Fernand Petiot brought his signature vodka and tomato juice mixer from Paris’ La Maisonette Russe to what was then the new King Cole Bar, the drink was renamed the “Red Snapper” to avoid offending the well-heeled clientele. Eighty-three years later the cocktail remains the must-have libation for many at St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.

The new red, blue and orange limited-edition swimwear is being sold online via St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. The men’s version retails for $250 and boys’ styles range from $120 to $140.

Lisa Holladay, global brand leader of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, said of the company’s first St. Regis-inspired swimwear with Vilebrequin, “Not only does the design speak authentically to the brand’s legacy, but it also highlights our resort portfolio, properties which welcome families from all over the world to experience truly one-of-a-kind services and amenities. We look forward to seeing our St. Regis trunks on our beaches around the world for years to come.”

Vilebrequin swimmers who want to re-create the Red Snapper’s Bloody Mary mix should combine the juice of three lemons, two and a half cans of tomato juice, five ounces of Worcestershire sauce, 10 dashes of Tabasco sauce, two tablespoons of fresh ground black pepper, two tablespoons of ground cayenne pepper, one tablespoon of ground celery salt and two tablespoons of whole black peppercorns with one ounce of premium vodka and a lemon wedge for garnish. And anyone who overindulges can always try one of the foolproof hangover cures — a dunk in the ocean but not too far out to sea.