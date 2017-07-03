DRINK UP: Based on a successsful launch, Starbucks and Ban.do are going on the second round of their partnership. They are introducing another limited-edition collection of drinkware and accessories this summer in Asia-Pacific, consisting of seven pieces and two new prints — beach stripe and summer icons. The items hit stores Tuesday.

The collection includes two double-walled travelers, two cold cups, a notebook, lunch bag, pencil pouch and keychain pouch.

The collection is only available in select locations in Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Taiwan and China.

Prices vary depending on the country. Based on the first iteration, in Singapore, the 12-oz. double-walled mugs are $32.90, 16-oz. cold cups are $20.90 and the pencil pouch is $25.90. Since the Singapore dollar is strong, prices are more expensive than in Hong Kong or South Korea, a spokeswoman said.

Ban.do is a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand that creates everything from clothes to accessories, bags, stationery, gifts and tech.

“The success of our first collaboration with Starbucks was everything we’d hoped for,” said Lana Hansen, chief operating officer of Ban.do. “The customer response reaffirmed that the desire to have fun in the summer is a global phenomenon, which is great because it’s something we’re constantly building upon.”

Jen Gotch, founder and chief creative officer of Ban.do noted that the Starbucks’ partnership gives the company’s international fans “something special and exclusive.” She added that Starbucks “really surrounds these collaborations with so much energy and excitement that it has allowed us to reach a ton of new people who weren’t aware of our brand.”

The first Ban.do x Starbucks summer collection, which was introduced in Asia-Pacific on May 16, sold 75 percent of its inventory within the first day. The collection featured drinkware and accessories with bright, colorful designs inspired by tropical vibes and a retro Los Angeles beachside look. The brand hosted a giveaway to win the collection, which generated more than 26,000 entries from American fans. The brand is set to host a second giveaway for fans at bando.com from July 5 to 31.

Starbucks has a history of working with designers. The company collaborated with French fashion house Paul & Joe to develop a 2016 and 2017 collection of mugs, tumblers and totes, and in 2013 worked with Alice + Olivia on ceramic tumblers and a Bearista bear for the U.S., and again earlier this year, collaborated with the brand on tumblers and totes for Asia. Previous Starbucks collaborations have been with Charlotte Ronson, Jonathan Adler and Christian Siriano.