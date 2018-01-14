MOVING ON: Harrods plans to remove the famous statue of Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed from the bottom of the Egyptian escalators and hand it back to Mohamed Al-Fayed.

“We are very proud to have played our role in celebrating the lives of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Al Fayed at Harrods and to have welcomed people from around the world to visit the memorial for the past 20 years,” said Michael Ward, Harrods managing director.

“With the announcement of the new official memorial statue to Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace, we feel that the time is right to return this memorial to Mr. Al Fayed and for the public to be invited to pay their respects at the palace.”

The bronze figure shows the couple, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, holding hands underneath a bird with its wings outstretched. On the base of the statue is written “Innocent Victims.” It will be returned to Al-Fayed, who commissioned it following their deaths and when he still owned the store.

In 2010, Al-Fayed sold the British retailer to the Qatari royal family.