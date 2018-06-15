MILAN — Drama, drama, drama.

If there’s something Instagram brought to the daily life of its users — along with visibility, truckloads of information, performance anxiety in terms of followers and the eternal indecision between the Lark and the Valencia filters — it is access to resounding drama.

The latest was triggered by Italian designer Stefano Gabbana, who this week body-shamed Selena Gomez by posting a comment to a collage photo of the artist on The Catwalk Italia’s Instagram page.

Followed by 1.4 million users, the fashion-oriented account selected five looks worn by Gomez and invited its fans to choose their favorite, flanking the image with a caption reading “#selenagomez rocks red dresses. Choose your fave: 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5?”

Gabbana decided to join the social poll by commenting “E’ proprio brutta!!!,” which translates to “She’s really ugly!!!” in English.

Side note — the far right look featured in the collage is a Dolce & Gabbana red gown Gomez wore at the 2011 Vanity Fair Post-Oscar Party.

The nasty comment prompted fury among the 25-year-old singer’s fans, who accused Gabbana of body-shaming and cyber bullying.

“@stefanogabbana the only thing that is ugly [are your] comments and yourself. This is not OK and cyber bullying won’t be allowed. People like you won’t thrive,” reads one of the almost 10,000 comments under the post.

“@stefanogabbana your career was already over but now you just hit the dead line, Selena’s fans are not playing these games,” said another user, while a fan commented “@stefanogabbana sorry Selenators can’t hear you from the top of the charts.”

“Imagine representing a brand who shades a woman for her “physical appearance” #DG is cancelled while Selena is unbothered,” commented another user, while a Gomez supporter ironically suggested: “apparently, you try to imitate her… better go and get a rejuvenating treatment.”

Among the reactions, many considered the designer’s move a publicity stunt. “This is probably for publicity and attention seeing D&G isn’t doing well at all,” read a comment, while another hit back at Gabbana saying “Are you seeking for fame here? Or maybe you need to gain more followers? Lol you’re pathetic.”

On the other hand, many users supported the designer, leaving comments as “You are so right, maybe is mean, but is the true” and “I’m sorry these stupid kids are being mean to you. You have the right to your own opinion. Never let them silence you!” under the post.

Popular Instagram account Diet Prada also joined the dispute by sharing the screenshot of Gabbana’s bash and launching the hashtag #pleasesaysorrytoselena.

Gomez, who has not directly replied to Gabbana, is not the first personality to be offended by the designer. Among these, Miley Cyrus came to the singer’s rescue commenting an image of them hugging, posted by the fan page account MileyOfficially.

“Well what that d–k head said (if it’s true) is f–king false and total bulls–t,” reads the first comment, followed by a “She’s fine as f–k” one.

Cyrus’ bad blood with Gabbana dates back to last year, when her brother Braison Cyrus walked the catwalk for the fashion house. In being a supportive sister, Cyrus posted a moment of the show, congratulating her brother for his runway debut but also referencing the designers’ political choices, as dressing First Lady Melania Trump.

“PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics….but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!” read the caption flanking the picture.

Back then, Gabbana reposted the image with the caption: “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.”