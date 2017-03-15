Stefano Ricci hasn’t visited the U.S. for nearly a decade, but he agreed to make a visit to Arizona to attend a Celebrity Fight Night in Scottsdale, this weekend — a benefit for the Muhammed Ali Parkinson Center.

When Neiman Marcus, which has carried his men’s collection for many years, got wind of his plans, they jumped at the opportunity to create a special customer experience around the visit.

Ricci, with his sons Niccolo, chief executive officer, and Filippo, creative director,

are traveling to several Neiman Marcus stores in the U.S. this week, hosting intimate dinners and making personal appearances at the Bal Harbor, Fla.; Dallas; Houston, and Scottsdale stores.

“Neiman Marcus is thrilled to have Stefano Ricci and his two sons, Filippo and Niccolo, visiting from Italy,” said Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer for the Dallas-based department store. “Stefano Ricci’s luxurious men’s wear collection has a devoted following, and as their largest partner in America, we are very proud of our longstanding partnership. We are grateful that the family has taken time out of their busy schedule to visit with our store associates and clients in four Neiman Marcus locations.”

The department store is trying to stay focused on its business as news surfaced Tuesday that it is seeking “strategic alternatives” that could include a sale of the company or other assets as it struggles with declining sales, a heavy debt load and a systems overhaul.