Direct sales firm Stella & Dot has partnered with All Woman Project for a campaign aimed at diversifying the imagery of women in the media.

The campaign and partnership are in honor of National Women’s History Month. Further, the firm said it “pledges to eliminate all Photoshopping on women’s faces or bodies that would alter their size, ethnic appearance, signs of aging, scars or skin blemishes.”

The campaign features six women: Sophia Roe, chef, nutritionist and wellness and beauty influencer; Natasha David, mixologist and Nitecap owner; Michelle Kennedy, chief executive officer and cofounder of Peanut, a social networking app for new mothers; Katie Sturino, founder of 12ish Style blog and founder of beauty brand Megababe; Dee Poku, founder of WIE, an influential women’s leadership network, and of Other Festival, an all female festival, and Clémentine Desseaux, model, activist and cofounder of All Woman Project.

Jessica Herrin, ceo and founder of Stella & Dot, said she chose to work with All Woman Project because “I was struck at the core when I saw their work and images, [as well as] how important it is for women to see the inclusiveness of what beauty and strength really looks like, rather than an image that we’re all used to seeing.”

The monthlong visuals, which show the different faces of female entrepreneurship, begin on Thursday, which is also International Women’s Day. It will use the hashtag #AWPxStellaDot.

According to Herrin, the elimination of Photoshopping in its future marketing materials is how the company plans to continue the “story.” She noted that the attitude in society has shifted as more women have a growing preference to be their own boss.

“Our goal [at Stella & Dot] is to help women to grow and be the best version of themselves,” Herrin said.

Other firms are also honoring International Women’s Day. Gilt has created a 27-piece capsule of unisex and slim-fit Ts and long-sleeve sweatshirts for women, men and children featuring quotes from the pages of “Together We Rise,” a book released by HarperCollins. All of the net proceeds will benefit Girls Who Code. Aerie will continue with its Role Model campaign through #AerieReal Role Model Collection, with 100 percent of sales going to four different charities — Darkness to Light, Innocence Project, I Am That Girl and NEDA. The project continues Aerie’s mission of promoting body positivity and women’s empowerment, and is in collaboration with Aly Raisman, Yara Shahidi, Rachel Platten and Iskra Lawrence.

Further, Rachel Roy, who has been named UN Women’s Champion for Innovation, created a mini Love capsule collection that will go on sale Thursday. Fifty percent of all proceeds will benefit Time’s Up and EveryTown. And Diane von Furstenberg will open DVF headquarters on Thursday in New York’s Meatpacking District for a series of events and panel discussions to provide a forum to inspire and give exposure to women in charge.