STELLA RETURNS: As “Designer for Tomorrow” enters its 10th edition in Berlin in July, sponsors Peek & Cloppenburg and Fashion ID once again tapped Stella McCartney to serve as patron. Yet as she noted in 2003 when she became involved with Germany’s most prominent student designer competition: “My commitment does not end with handing over the award.” And as was also the case in her first go-round, the expert jury’s cull of McCartney’s “Top 15” chosen from more than 200 international entries resulted in an all-girls group of finalists.

The five young hopefuls are Sweden’s Fatima Danielsson (Istituto Marangoni, Paris), Germany’s Lisa Haas (MD.H, Munich), Lara Kurde (HAW, Hamburg) and Marcella Lobo (Amsterdam Fashion Institute), and Hungarian Fanni Varga (London College of Fashion). Prior to sending their competing looks down the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin runway on July 6, the five aspiring designers will get to know each other — and Stella — better during a special view date in London. McCartney also hopes they will get a deeper understanding of how important sustainability and ethical practices are for all designers for tomorrow.