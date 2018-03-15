The Super Bowl was a teaser: After dressing Justin Timberlake for his half-time performance at the football game last month, Stella McCartney has designed the wardrobe for his “Man of the Woods” tour, which kicked off March 13 in Toronto. The tour will span 42 cities over the next 10 months.

McCartney is dressing Timberlake as well as his dancers and band members. It’s the first time she’s collaborated on a performer’s tour wardrobe. They’re using the word “wardrobe” because Timberlake will not be wearing costumes, but a mix of pieces from McCartney’s fall men’s collection as well as custom designs and items from his own closet. There’s a Prince of Wales check bomber jacket, trenchcoat, combat trousers with wildlife prints, retro chevron tracksuits and tailoring in flannel. Pieces are made from organic cotton and repurposed fabrics.

Dancers will wear Martin Ridley wildlife prints themed to “Man of the Woods” on shirts, hoodies and T-shirts made of organic cotton. The 15-piece band will wear camo splatter printed blazers, bomber jackets, waistcoats and shirts.