SUSTAINABLE STAR POWER: Stella McCartney and Graydon Carter are scheduled to speak at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, which takes place May 15 to 16.

Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global Fashion Agenda which organizes the event, noted that McCartney had topped the speaker wish list since the summit was first organized in 2009.

“She is the impersonation of our vision for a sustainable fashion industry and the match simply couldn’t be better,” said Kruse.

“Another person whom I’ve always admired deeply is Graydon Carter — one of the most legendary magazine editors of all time,” added Kruse, of the former Vanity Fair editor in chief who retired last year.

The summit, which takes place in the Jean Nouvel-designed Copenhagen Concert Hall, will extend over two days for the first time this year.

Summit organizers last week said that the event will be hosted by model and entrepreneur Amber Valletta and Tim Blanks.