HOLIDAY SPIRIT: Stella McCartney is getting into the holiday spirit with an exclusive capsule to be sold on Net-a-porter.

McCartney has put the focus on polished silhouettes and girly accents for the 10-piece range that consists of outerwear, a belted double satin jumpsuit with high leg slits, a black-and-gold fil coupé floor-sweeping dress and a satin mini dress.

Separates include a crop top with bow details and a silk-draped midi skirt and silk wide-leg trousers. There is also a fur-free cropped jacket. In line with her focus on the environment, the lineup has been created with sustainable viscose and organic cotton.

“The collection is basically looking at women’s needs in this day and age; taking an incredibly luxurious, sustainable look at fashion and looking at a woman’s wardrobe from day to evening. Celebrating the holiday season, being able to take pieces and mix and match and just always complimenting who you are through what you’re wearing, and having conversation in a really subtle and chic manner with beautiful, classic pieces that have also a point of view and a little bit of attitude; having a bit of sassiness and sexiness in a really confident and natural way. But at the same time being incredibly modern,” McCartney said.

Prices range from 525 pounds for a silk top to 2,695 pounds for a gown and the collection is exclusive to Net-a-porter.