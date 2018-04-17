The second annual David Lynch Foundation Women of Vision luncheon will honor Stella McCartney and Fern Mallis on May 8. Proceeds from the lunch will go directly toward funding a New York initiative to teach 1,000 women who are survivors of domestic violence to meditate.

Founded in 2005, the David Lunch Foundation works to bring transcendental meditation to people including rape victims, veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, inner-city students, homeless and incarcerated adults and juveniles. Since its inception last year, the Women of Vision luncheon benefits women and children who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

McCartney and Mallis will receive humanitarian awards for their contributions to the fashion industry and support of women in need. The jeweler Alex and Ani will sponsor the event; the brand carries a “meditating eye” collection, designed with David Lynch, which donates 20 percent of each purchase to the foundation.

