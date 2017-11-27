STELLA’S MOMENT: The British Fashion Council will honor Stella McCartney’s commitment to championing sustainability and animal rights at this year’s Fashion Awards. McCartney will be the first recipient of the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, a new accolade that’s been added to the award ceremony’s lineup this year.

“What I am most proud of is that it is a new award that is introduced into the Fashion Awards, a special recognition on innovation. I am hoping that as being the first recipient, I can inspire other design houses to follow suit and to make this the most prestigious award, not just a one-off,” the designer said.

Natalie Massenet, the British Fashion Council’s chairman who has been working toward refreshing the image of the Fashion Awards in Britain and giving the event a more international scope, called McCartney a “fashion pioneer.”

“She has created a modern business that, in turn, has led her to be at the forefront of sustainable sourcing and material innovation. She is proof that high and ethical fashion combined can create astonishing results and her innovative approach to the industry is an inspiration to us all,” Massenet added.

McCartney has been using materials such as vegetarian leather, organic cotton and regenerated cashmere in her collections, as well as spearheading a number of collaborative initiatives that embrace the concept of a circular economy. The brand has partnerships with recycling partners such as Econyl, which uses an innovative regenerated technology to make a virgin quality recycled nylon. It also works with Bolt Threads, a biotech company that’s based in the San Francisco Bay Area that develops fibers from scratch based on proteins found in nature, and works with clean, closed-loop manufacturing processes.

The Fashion Awards, which run in partnership with Swarovski, are set to take place on Dec. 4 in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Among the nominees are established names such as Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, who are all shortlisted for the designer of the year award, as well as new names from the London fashion scene, including the likes of Matty Bovan, Rejina Pyo and Michael Halpern, who are up for the British emerging talent in women’s wear prize.