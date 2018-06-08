LOOKING AHEAD: Recasting the age-old tradition of shopping therapy, Stella McCartney is introducing meditation to Galeries Lafayette. The British designer’s “Sanctuary of Stillness” installation runs from Sept. 6 to Oct. 12 in the Paris department store as part of the group’s broader environmental push, called “Go for Good.”

Along with her environmental credentials, McCartney will also bring a film by David Lynch exploring links between meditation and creativity, as well as window displays from London furniture designer Faye Toogood. The program includes sports classes led by a hologram of McCartney in the Boulevard Haussmann flagship.

Family-owned Galeries Lafayette has jumped into the task of reinventing traditional department store commerce to adapt to the rise in online business, with events geared to younger crowds and redesigning stores. On top of the struggle to draw customers, retailers are under pressure to address social and environmental issues seriously.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen an initiative of this size,” said McCartney, of the “Go for Good” program’s responsible consumption bent. In addition to her own T-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets in organic cotton and recycled materials, several hundred brands are involved, selling items ranging from yoga bras by Ba&sh to Nuvola rings from Pomellato carrying fair mined gold certification. Goods will be displayed in an over 3,000-square-foot space on the third floor of the main Paris store.

Galeries Lafayette said that while it is not claiming the products are exemplary in every aspect, they constitute “significant progress towards more responsible fashion.”

“By showing that solutions exist while being transparent about their limits we believe we can better contribute to speeding up and deepening the process,” the group said in a statement.

Along with used fabrics and natural cosmetics, the group is stressing local production and labels that help reduce social exclusion and poverty, by donating profits, for example.