STELLA SPEAKS OUT: Stella McCartney took to the stage at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London to speak out against waste in the fashion industry.

McCartney cohosted the evening with Ellen MacArthur to mark the release of a textiles report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Titled “A new textiles economy: Redesigning fashion’s future,” it is a compilation of data and a call to action for sustainability for the fashion industry.

McCartney believes the industry can band together and that “it’s doable” if the government created new incentives.

“If people in business could find incentives,” said McCartney. “From policies and from governments…Leather is a massive impact in my industry. I don’t use leather but when I export things to America, I can get taxed because it’s not leather. Now I absorb that into my margin.”

The designer is campaigning for a circular economy and is supporting the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s vision for a new textiles economy. She has embraced new business models and recently teamed with The RealReal, a luxury consignment company in an effort to ensure items “have long lives and don’t end up as landfill.”

McCartney has also developed a new fiber called Bolt Thread which is a spider’s silk, and is using materials such as biodegradable plastics for packaging.

