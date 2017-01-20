Stella McCartney’s spring collection was all about good vibes. Remember when the models broke into gleeful choreographed dances on her runway? McCartney captured that upbeat happy energy, and some of the dance moves, in her spring campaign. Harley Weir shot key models from the runway show — Dilone, Alanna, Charlee Fraser and McKenna —playfully posing around the Le Corbusier murals on Eileen Grey’s famous villa E-1027 in France’s Cote d’Azur. Then artist Urs Fischer put his touch on the photographs, emblazoning the images with the words “All is love” in yellow letters.

“I wanted these images to be uplifting and have a positive message; all we have at the end of the day is love,” said McCartney. “It’s also really a reaction to what is happening within the world we are living in today and sometimes you have to spell the message out loud and clear.”

She put her message in motion with a three-part short film to accompany the print images. Titled “Trust,” “Play” and “Dance,” each film captures the models performing the choreography of Blanca Li, similar to what was on the runway, to Tony Quattro’s remix of Nire “Hopscotch” featuring Nani Castle and Nini Rey. The film goes live on Jan. 20 on Stellamccartney.com, and the brand’s social media platforms. The print campaign breaks in the March issues of titles including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, W, Elle, V and Interview in the U.S. as well international titles in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Russia, Japan, China.