Whether the game goes to the Patriots or the Eagles at Sunday’s Super Bowl, Stella McCartney will have scored a major fashion wear coup — ahem, touchdown — in front of roughly 111 million viewers. Justin Timberlake is to wear a custom McCartney design for his halftime performance, as the two collaborated on a look inspired by his upcoming “Man of the Woods” album.

It consists of a faux napa fringed jacket with an organic cotton shirt featuring landscape artwork by British artist Martin Ridley, as well as a single-breasted jacket and matching trousers done in Prince of Wales check and camouflage splatter, both made from repurposed wool fabric. Dressing the halftime performer for an event that routinely draws one of the largest television audiences of the year is a huge platform for McCartney’s burgeoning men’s wear line, which launched in December 2016. The Super Bowl kick off starts at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.