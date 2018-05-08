MILAN – Stella McCartney is headed to Milan.

The designer will present her women’s resort 2019 and men’s spring 2019 collections in a presentation to be held on the last day of Milan Fashion Week, running June 15 to 18.

The label’s presentation will be held from 8 to 11 p.m., while details on the location have yet to be disclosed.

McCartney won’t be the only designer presenting women’s wear during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Alberta Ferretti will also join the men’s calendar debuting her new resort 2019 and Limited Edition collections on June 15.

The show will take place at the Sala delle Cariatidi venue – located on the main floor of the central Palazzo Reale building – starting from 6:30 p.m. Divided in two parts, the event will first showcase the resort 2019 range, followed by evening and cocktail gowns from the fashion house’s demi-couture line.