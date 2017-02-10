Stephanie Seymour’s advice to men looking to buy lingerie for their ladies on Valentine’s Day? “Buy jewelry.”

The model was holding court on the sixth floor of Barneys New York on Thursday night, where her collection of silky lingerie and vintage-inspired boudoir pieces, Raven & Sparrow, had just been unveiled — conveniently, only a few days before the Feb. 14 holiday.

“If you’re going to buy lingerie, you’re better off with a kimono or something like that, so you don’t have to deal with fit,” Seymour added. “Guys always want to buy something super, supersexy, but it’s normally not going to fit — and that’s not a sexy moment, when you’re, like, ‘I put it on, but it doesn’t fit.'”

There were quite a few men mingling around the “Slumber Soirée,” including Seymour’s husband Peter Brant and sons Dylan, Peter Jr. and Harry. Her daughter Lily was there, too — a true family-friendly affair, complete with flowing Champagne, truffle popcorn and a tarot-card reader.

At least one guest had sartorially taken the party theme to heart. “I’m wearing my Christian Dior just for you,” exclaimed Seymour’s former personal flight attendant, running over to congratulate her. She’d shown up in a silk robe despite the snow storm. “I was, like, I’m going to wear my loungewear from Christian Dior from like, Neiman Marcus [in the] Eighties,” she added.

“People are wearing pajamas out, I’m so happy! I love it. I absolutely love it,” Seymour gushed in response — herself cloaked in a long black Alaïa dress.

Azzedine Alaïa is in fact inspiring Seymour’s approach to Raven & Sparrow. “I really want to be able to reproduce those things that are women’s favorites,” Seymour explained, her eye on creating go-to pieces for her customers. “There’s a lot of Alaïa designs and fabrics that I keep going back for, and if they stop making something that’s a classic, I literally can’t function — I mean, that’s all I wear.”

On Thursday, she was also wearing a heart-shaped ring designed by Joel A. Rosenthal, which she’d purchased from the 2013-14 Met Exhibit “Jewels by JAR.” Mr. Brant, take note.

“I bought this for myself,” Seymour added. “I had to have it, but there wasn’t any waiting around for someone to buy it for me.”

