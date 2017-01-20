Our fashion world — does it ever fail to fascinate? As an entity, the industry was passionately, proactively pro-Hillary Clinton during the presidential race. Yet one of fashion’s own has played a key early role in the Trump presidency. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the woman whom Anna Wintour famously charged with organizing the Met Gala through the Aughts, turned her expert event-planning skills to a different kind of project as executive producer and chief creative and strategic officer of the 58th presidential inauguration. She oversaw creative and produced the live broadcast of the Celebration on the Mall at the Lincoln Memorial and tonight’s broadcast from the inaugural balls.

While that’s a temporary, if grueling gig, she has another role as well. A longtime friend of Melania Trump, Winston Wolkoff is now senior adviser to the First Lady. In that capacity, she was instrumental in helping Trump organize her wardrobe for the various inaugural events. Whatever their collaborative process may have been, and whether it was complicated by the fact that a number of designers went on record saying that they wouldn’t do custom work for Trump, Winston Wolkoff is keeping to herself.

But the game plan worked. With one more big reveal left, Trump’s gown for tonight’s balls, she has dazzled, sending a message of refined glamour in a disparate range of looks. She started on Thursday with the sober black coat and dress by Norisol Ferrari for the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and continued with Reem Acra’s high-impact gown for the dinner at Union Station. Most spectacular: Ralph Lauren’s light blue cashmere jacket and dress with shades of Jackie O. that she wore to today’s swearing-in.

Of the process of working with Lauren, Winston Wolkoff said, “It was an honor to connect dear friends and the greatest of American talent to recognize and honor the beauty and grace of our new First Lady.”