HOMEWARE AT HARRODS: Stephen Webster hosted a menswear presentation at his studio in London on Saturday. Held at the second floor of his Mayfair office on Mount Street, the designer showcased a small range of homeware which will be available for purchase at a pop-up titled “Exclusively Men” hosted by Harrods on June 22.

Homeware was a category that Webster previously catered to only for special orders such as glassware and cutlery for his bespoke clients. Located in the Advanced International department on the lower ground floor, his pop-up will be the first time he will present his offering to retail shoppers which will also include his rtw items as well as limited edition pieces. There was a bronze knife set with a series of animals such as a bull and a cock featured on the steel handle. He looked to Sputnik, and shaped a silver salt and pepper shaker in the form of a satellite.

“Tainted by the Seventies moniker ‘medallion man’, gentlemen and jewelry have taken several years to become reacquainted,” said Webster of the project. “Even though the democratization of men’s jewelry has now led to men from all walks of life being able to find a place for jewelry in their wardrobes, they are still expected to carry out their jewelry shopping in what are essentially women’s boutiques. As an antidote to this and in response to what is the fastest growing category in jewelry, we are excited to be opening the first dedicated men’s fine jewelry boutique.”

Elsewhere, there were new men’s pieces including a gold eel ring that had a large cabochon stone adorned on the sides with white diamonds. There was also a black steel bracelet and a black leather belt which featured a silver stingray buckle. New cufflink styles included a sterling silver wolf, bull and the three wise monkeys.