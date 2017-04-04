Steven Kelly is the latest social media darling to be moving on up in the modeling world. Kelly, who boasts 620,000 followers on Instagram, has signed with Heroes Model Management. He was previously represented by Major Model Management.

Kelly, 20, is a Maryland native who was discovered a few years ago at a “social media convention while he was getting notoriety as a viner,” according to Heroes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven Kelly on the men’s board here at Heroes Models New York, and to be part of the next step of his journey,” says Julien Miachon-Hobson, Heroes director and co-founder. “We believe he will play an important role in the evolution of the modeling industry internationally.”

“I was always known as an athlete…playing three different varsity sports in high school,” Kelly says. “I got recruited and was college-bound to play Division 1 football as a wide receiver. But a six-second video changed my life. I detoured from heading to a football field in Indiana to a runway in New York City after my video went viral and landed me a modeling [job]. Since then, I’ve kept my eye on the prize, focusing on my modeling career. I’ve been blessed to travel the world and I’m excited to continue this journey knowing that the sky is the limit.”

Heroes was founded in 2015 by Julien Miachon-Hobson, and began representing men in 2016.

Rosé A post shared by Steven Kelly (@stevenkelly) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

Shadows. By the 🐐: @412turbo A post shared by Steven Kelly (@stevenkelly) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Sunday funday A post shared by Steven Kelly (@stevenkelly) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

His favorite place to kick it A post shared by Steven Kelly (@stevenkelly) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

