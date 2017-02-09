GO FLY A…: The materials for high-end streetwear brand ExKite’s limited-edition jackets all had a previous life.

The custom parkas, which will be sold exclusively at H. Lorenzo — the first U.S. retailer to carry the brand — were designed upon request by the boutique’s founder Lorenzo Hadar. The 15 jackets will retail for $1,000 and are expected to be delivered to the store this month.

“Working on this design collaboration with someone who fully understands and respects the essence of our brand is so important to us,” said ExKite founder Renzo Mancini. “The parka we designed is made in the spirit of how Lorenzo first imagined our collaboration to be: a patchwork of emotions and individuality sewn together as one.”

Mancini started the company, based out of Sardinia, Italy, in 2006 with his wife and Norwegian designer Eirinn Skrede. Mancini, a pro-kite surfer, wanted to find a way to repurpose the fabric from kites once they could no longer be used for the sport. “I never wanted to see them tossed aside,” Mancini said of the impetus for starting the business.

The company sells jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts for men and women along with sleeves for iPads and MacBooks. The product line includes an Original collection, with one-of-a-kind pieces made of used kites. A newer, contemporary line infuses some pieces made from the kite material into their designs.

The line is sold direct through ExKite’s web site. In June the company opened a flagship in the town of Porto Cervo, Sardinia, which is stocked with items for men, women and children. The store’s second floor has an ExKite-Lab that lets customers design their own jacket or vest from kite material. It also features what the company calls its ExKite-Pro Kite School, which is stocked with kite gear and boards.